Toro Corp. Announces Availability Of Its 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
The Annual Report is now accessible on the SEC website at and on the Company's website at , in the“Investors” section under“Annual reports”. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request to the Company by sending an email to ... .
About Toro Corp.
Toro Corp. is an international energy transportation services company with a fleet of LPG carriers that carry petrochemical gases worldwide. Toro Corp. currently owns a fleet of four 5,000 cbm LPG carrier vessels.
Toro is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“TORO”.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at . Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.
CONTACT DETAILS
For further information please contact:
Petros Panagiotidis
Toro Corp.
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
