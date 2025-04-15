Modius® Inc. Launches Game-Changing 3D Visualization For Opendata® Platform

Craig Compiano- CEO Modius Inc

Modius Logo

OpenData Logo

Revolutionizing Data Center Management with Real-Time 3D Visualization for Enhanced Asset Control and Decision-Making

- Craig CompianoWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the Data Center World event , Modius Inc. is thrilled to unveil an innovative 3D visualization capability for its OpenDataDCIM platform. This new feature provides users with 3D floor plan representations directly from the asset database, ensuring real-time accuracy without the need for external tools.With this enhancement, users can seamlessly drag and drop assets and apply dynamic filters to visualize complex scenarios, effectively highlighting asset structures and attributes. This capability significantly improves the visualization of space, power, and cooling capacity constraints.Key Benefits of the 3D Visualization Capability Include:* Visual Asset Representation: Display 3D models of data center assets.* Status-Based Highlighting: Indicate power utilization, U-space utilization, and alarm statuses.* Immediate Floorplan Updates: Reflect asset changes instantly when modified by the user.* Interactive Asset Configuration: Select and modify assets directly within the floorplan.* Predefined Asset Filters: Toggle visibility of assets based on predefined categories.* Drag-and-Drop Repositioning: Move assets within the floorplan using intuitive controls.* Layered Image Display: Support multiple overlaid image layers for enhanced visualization.Craig Compiano, CEO of Modius, said,“This new 3D visualization capability is a significant leap forward for our OpenData DCIM platform. Our users will benefit from enhanced clarity and control over their data center environments, enabling them to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.”If you are at Data Center World this week, stop by Booth 436 and chat with our team onsite!About ModiusModius Inc. is a world-leading end-to-end solution provider for managing the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical facilities, including data centers, smart buildings, telecommunications environments, and IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystems. OpenData, our flagship offering, provides a comprehensive suite of tools for managing mission-critical infrastructure, from device integration to advanced analytics and real-time dashboards.Headquartered in San Francisco, Modius is proud to be ISO/IEC 27001 certified, and a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) certified company.

Modius OpenData DCIM platform

