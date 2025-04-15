Simple Thread Wins Round 2 Of U.S. Department Of Energy's Digitizing Utilities Prize For Hosting Capacity Analysis Tool

Award recognizes innovative solution to accelerate clean energy grid interconnection

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Thread , a software consultancy working at the intersection of software, power systems, and design, has been named a winner of Round 2 of the U.S. Department of Energy's Digitizing Utilities Prize. The company earned recognition for its Hosting Capacity Analysis (HCA) tool - a cloud-based solution that helps utilities accelerate interconnection studies and make faster, more transparent decisions about where new generation can be added to the grid.

As utilities face mounting interconnection requests and pressure to modernize infrastructure, Simple Thread's tool provides a scalable, cost-effective way to assess grid capacity and streamline internal review processes. It is model-agnostic, integrates into existing workflows, and supports strategic planning as well as regulatory reporting.

“We're proud to be recognized by the Department of Energy and the American-Made program,” said Justin Etheredge, CEO of Simple Thread.“Our Hosting Capacity Analysis tool is just one example of how we help utilities solve mission-critical problems - whether that's modernizing equipment ratings systems for FERC 881 compliance, automating transmission outage analysis, or improving interconnection transparency.”

The Digitizing Utilities Prize, led by the DOE's Office of Electricity and the Office of Technology Transitions, aims to surface innovations that enable more dynamic, resilient, and data-centric grid operations. Simple Thread was selected among other top-performing teams advancing digital solutions for the utility sector.

To learn more about the HCA tool and how it supports utility interconnection planning, visit:

Case Study : Optimizing Grid Interconnection with Hosting Capacity Analysis

While the award was announced in January, interest in Simple Thread's Hosting Capacity Analysis tool has continued to grow, prompting the release of a detailed case study and new engagement opportunities in 2025.

About Simple Thread

We solve the unique challenges of energy and utility organizations by living at the intersection of design, software, power systems, data, and transformation design. From outage planning to interconnection, we build tools that help utilities operate more efficiently, meet evolving regulatory needs, and prepare for the grid of the future.

Tracy Simpson

Simple Thread

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.