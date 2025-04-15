The Country Of Beauty Will Reveal Hidden Destinations To The World With Renovated Airstrips

With the goal of promoting emerging destinations and improving access to them, ProColombia and the Civil Aviation Authority are launching an initiative to strengthen tourism and boost economic development. The initiative aims to connect the world with lesser-known regions of Colombia.

MIAMI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Runways of Hidden Beauty" is a campaign that highlights the country's natural and cultural richness, positioning Colombia as a top-tier travel destination. As part of this effort, the campaign aligns with the National Government's goal to improve air infrastructure in remote destinations, including the planned enhancement of approximately 20 airstrips across five of the country's six tourism regions: the Colombian Greater Caribbean, Colombian Pacific, Colombian Amazon-Orinoquía, Colombian Massif, and the Eastern Andes of Colombia.

Runways of Hidden Beauty

Bahía Solano

Tolú

This long-term plan seeks to make these hidden gems more accessible to visitors from around the world by opening up new pathways for tourism in Colombia. The campaign will appear in media outlets and on social media, promoted with the hashtags #HiddenBeauty and #BellezaEscondida to invite people to discover and share these unique destinations.

Among the destinations featured in the campaign are Tolú and Bahía Solano, two places with immense natural wealth and tourism potential, where the Civil Aviation Authority has led the improvement of air infrastructure to strengthen connectivity and facilitate access for travelers arriving at airstrips that are transforming the tourism offering.

Tolú, for example, was prioritized due to its natural richness, tourism potential, and privileged location in the Colombian Caribbean. Inspired by these two cases, other areas with similar characteristics have been identified and will be included in this effort to boost tourism, enhance regional connectivity, and breathe new life into lesser-known destinations in the country.

In addition, the campaign targets strategic markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Argentina, and Germany, as well as emerging markets like the Netherlands and Italy, giving Colombian tourism new momentum. "Runways of Hidden Beauty brings value to Colombia's natural and cultural richness, promoting authentic experiences that cater to the new motivations of travelers. This initiative is expected to attract a wide range of tourists-from those seeking nature and cultural connections to others interested in community-based tourism or beach vacations," said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia.

What kind of experiences can be found in these destinations?

Tourists from these markets can enjoy a variety of experiences and help rewrite the history of Colombia's most disconnected regions, thanks to the collaboration with tour operators who have applied their knowledge and infrastructure to serve the thousands of tourists now arriving in these areas-marking a before-and-after in the unveiling of Colombia's natural beauty.

Tolú, located in the department of Sucre, is one of the most representative destinations of the Colombian Greater Caribbean, known for its peaceful beaches, local culture, and nature-based experiences. Beyond its coastal appeal, Tolú is a launching point for exploring places such as Ciénaga de la Leche, San Bernardo Islands, and the mangroves of Coveñas, ideal for wildlife and flora watching.

Nearby, travelers can also find destinations like Altamira Nature Refuge in Chalán, Toluviejo Caves, Wapiti Forest Reserve, and Sanguaré Nature Reserve in San Onofre. The area is also connected to routes leading to Montes de María, known for their springs, wells, and caves, and the Paramillo National Natural Park. This variety makes Tolú a great spot for nature, cultural, and adventure tourism.

Bahía Solano, on the other hand, is perfect for travelers seeking nature, biodiversity, and authentic experiences. It is known for humpback whale watching, as these majestic animals visit the warm waters of Nuquí and surrounding areas each year to reproduce, along with sea turtles and a vast array of species in its jungles and rivers. In addition to the Utría National Natural Park and El Almejal Beach, visitors can enjoy must-see spots like Tigre Waterfall, hikes to Termales and Jurubirá, and eco-trails guided by Indigenous Emberá communities in Mecana. Travelers can also visit beaches such as Guachalito, Punta Brava, and Termales, as well as rivers like Jovi and Tundó, which hide waterfalls and natural pools. The destination is also seeing a rise in sustainable accommodation, like Posada Chachita, Hotel Mecana, and MorroMico. All of this makes Bahía Solano a unique destination for nature tourism, relaxation, and connecting with local communities.

"With this initiative, we hope the impact goes beyond tourism and becomes a true transformation for the well-being of thousands of communities. If we succeed in attracting more travelers to these destinations thanks to better connectivity, their presence could become an unprecedented boost to local economies. In addition, working closely with Military Engineers on infrastructure projects allows us to send a message of trust and closeness to both communities and visitors," concluded the president of ProColombia.

For more information visit Colombia, Colombia's official tourism website.

SOURCE PROCOLOMBIA

