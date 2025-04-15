The Low-Carbon Organization Behind A $6 Billion Agreement-Now Deploys To A U.S. College

SFLCT Co-Founder Kattya Lorena Distefano (left) and Dr. Sarah Morgan of Lone Star College (right) announcing the Sustainability Day Summit

SFLCT Chairman Fernando C. Hernandez (left) moderates a panel with experts from Arcadia eFuels, GeoFuels, Fugro, Repsol, and Syzygy

- Fernando C. Hernandez

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh off helping catalyze a $6 billion U.S. dollars sustainable fuels agreement in South America, the Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFLCT) has partnered with Lone Star College–CyFair for its Sustainability Day Summit launching on April 22, 2025, extending its reach across continents. This institutional partnership reflects a strategic expansion of SFLCT's mission: translating global policy and industry foresight into accessible, real-world knowledge that accelerates a low-carbon future across governments, industry, and academia.

The South American know-how is now being deployed to empower the next generation of low-carbon professionals at Lone Star College, who will gain insights into how an executive panel, led by SFLCT Chairman Fernando C. Hernandez, focused on sustainable fuels and helped set the stage for a $6 billion agreement soon after. This panel, one of several overseen by the low-carbon organization at Uruguay's Energy Summit, illustrates how global foresight and strategic execution translate into real-world project results, demonstrating to students how their involvement in these discussions can drive real change in the industry. It embeds them in a sustainability arc that demands both continuity and participation, preparing them for future opportunities to shape global energy solutions.

That Arc sharpened during SFLCT's February event in Houston, where Dr. Sarah Morgan, Professor of Biology and Environmental Sciences at Lone Star College, shared the floor with SFLCT's Community Affairs Director, Kattya Lorena Distefano. Together, they invited students to join the front line-stepping forward as SFLCT announced its role as a Supporting Organization, immediately following the conclusion of the panel session titled“How CO2 and Hydrogen Storage Create Sustainable Chemicals and Fuels.” This was not a ceremonial photo-op. Students stood shoulder to shoulder with executive speakers, who had concluded a high-level, multi-sectoral panel discussion.

Moment crystallized: what SFLCT had already proven abroad-a panel, when precisely executed, can activate institutional momentum. By involving students in both the announcement and delivery, SFLCT is modeling a governance architecture that values timing, transparency, and trust. Progression continues at the Sustainability Day Summit, where SFLCT members will deliver key insights to students and faculty across four mission-critical domains: the global state of carbon capture; regional and international strategies for green hydrogen; geothermal and its future energy applications; and a forward-looking view of the low-carbon workforce.

Keeping with the theme of the $6 billion agreement, it included HIF Global and Uruguay's national energy company, ANCAP -both of whom participated in the Uruguay panel moderated by SFLCT. Among the speakers was Cecilia Romeu, SFLCT Industry Advisory Board Member and energy transition lead at ANCAP. Her presence underscored SFLCT's role as a convener of institutional actors who move from conversation to execution.

The SFLCT's partnership with Lone Star College reflects that ethos by transforming a student summit into a real-time instrument for transferring global insight into the hands of future practitioners. Hernandez adds,“Early inclusion fosters institutional evolution. SFLCT transforms knowledge into action, and this announcement reaffirms that commitment-advancing real-world impact with students and academia."

Lastly, the low-carbon organization thanks the panelists who contributed to the success of the Houston event, including Laszlo Benkovics, New Green Ventures Manager at Repsol; Amy Hebert, CEO of Arcadia eFuels; Ishan Rao, VP of Commercial at Syzygy Plasmonics; Mark Viehman, CEO of GeoFuels; and Yosmel Sanchez, Global CCS Lead at Fugro.

Press Relations

Society for Low Carbon Technologies

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.