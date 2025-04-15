Carbliss Wins Wine & Spirits Hot Brand Award For Explosive Double-Digit Growth In 2022, 2023 And 2024

PLYMOUTH, Wis., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbliss , the pioneering ready-to-drink cocktail company that has revolutionized the ready-to-drink (RTD) category, has been awarded the prestigious Wine & Spirits Hot Brand Award for 2024 . The recognition comes as the company projects sales of 108 million cans this year, marking an extraordinary journey from its modest beginnings of 52,000 cans in 2019. This achievement reflects the company's explosive growth trajectory and its emergence as a dominant force in the premium beverage market.

The prestigious recognition comes as Carbliss demonstrates unprecedented market performance, shattering the Wine & Spirits Hot Brand Award's stringent criteria for double-digit growth over three consecutive years. The company's meteoric rise has resulted in a staggering 27,000 percent growth rate over three years, cementing its position as the #5 canned RTD brand in total US Food retail scans in the past 13 weeks. This remarkable achievement is further underscored by an impressive 137% growth rate in the past 52 weeks in retail scan data.

"When we first tried seltzers they had a good nutrition panel, but not much flavor," recalls Adam Kroener, CEO and Co-founder of Carbliss. "Over the next few months, as we began making vodka lemonades that didn't have carbs or sugar, we discovered that consumers drinking a lot of these seltzers didn't enjoy the taste either and drank them to avoid feeling guilty about the nutritional aspects of conventional drinks. That's when we realized there could really be a market for this."

In Wisconsin alone, Carbliss has achieved unprecedented market dominance, generating over $13 million + in retail sales and outperforming the national leader who sold $7.8 million in retail sales in WI in the last year. This remarkable success extends across both on- and off-premise channels, with the brand consistently adding between 1,000 to 1,500 new accounts monthly. The company's methodical expansion has resulted in strong market penetration across 15 states, with particularly notable performance in Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota & South Dakota where Carbliss ranks as the number one RTD brand.

Carbliss has revolutionized the RTD category with a distinctive dual-line approach to premium beverages. "We have two product lines, flavors and cocktails," explains Kroener. "The cocktails include Moscow mule, mojitos, palomas, and margaritas." Each offering maintains the brand's commitment to zero carbohydrates, zero sugar, and only 100 calories, while delivering full flavored experiences at 5% ABV. The company's dedication to natural flavors and singular flavor profiles ensures broad consumer appeal while maintaining the sophisticated taste profile of a hand crafted cocktail.

The company's remarkable success stems from a distinctive market approach. "We have a backyard to backyard strategy," Kroener explains. "While many businesses launch in the beverage space wide and shallow, we do the opposite. We roll out in a narrow and deep way, becoming ingrained in local communities through local representatives and maximum engagement. This strategy has proven so effective that in states where we operate, we've outperformed even the largest RTD as well as largest spirits brands in America in dollar sales."

Looking ahead to 2025, Carbliss plans to strategically expand into a few additional states, maintaining its proven methodical market by market rollout approach. This calculated expansion comes at a time when the company's existing markets continue to show remarkable growth potential, with current distribution reaching only 20% of the U.S. population. The company's robust financial health, supported by a strategic financial partnership with Bank of America, positions Carbliss for sustainable expansion without compromising its successful business model.

Founded in 2019 by Adam and Amanda Kroener, Carbliss has transformed from a home-kitchen experiment into America's fastest-growing food and beverage company. The Plymouth, Wisconsin-based company, recognized as #1 on Inc.'s 2024 list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the food and beverage category, exemplifies the region's rich tradition of successful consumer brands. As a veteran and woman-owned business, Carbliss has grown from selling 52,000 cans in its first year to a projected 108 million cans in 2025, all while maintaining its commitment to quality and innovation.

"Carbliss is a bartender's hand-crafted cocktail in a can, with all the benefits of what people liked in a seltzer," reflects Kroener. "Our success in markets like Wisconsin, where we've achieved over $13 million in retail sales, demonstrates that consumers are ready for premium, full flavored experiences without compromise. As we look toward expanding our footprint, we remain committed to our founding principles of quality, innovation, and deep community engagement."

About Carbliss

Carbliss is America's fastest growing food and beverage company, producing premium ready to drink cocktails that combine full flavor with zero carbs and zero sugar. Founded in 2019 by Adam and Amanda Kroener in Plymouth, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a home-kitchen experiment to a national brand available in 15 states. Under the leadership of CEO Adam Kroener, an award-winning 9 figure CEO and U.S. Army veteran, Carbliss continues to revolutionize the RTD category through innovation and community-focused growth. For more information, visit drinkcarbliss .

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED