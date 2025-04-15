Where Policy Meets Investment: African Ministers To Showcase Mineral Refining Opportunities At African Mining Week (AMW) 2025

African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa's premier gathering for mining stakeholders, taking place from October 1-3 in Cape Town – will feature a high-level Ministerial Forum dedicated to advancing local mineral beneficiation across the continent.

The session – From Extraction to Transformation: African Governments Driving Beneficiation and Value Addition – will spotlight national strategies and regulatory reforms aimed at boosting midstream and downstream infrastructure, enhancing local content, supporting community development and maximizing national value capture from resource exploitation.

Across the continent, mineral-rich countries are enacting policies and investment incentives – including export restrictions on raw minerals – to spur industrialization and local processing. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world's top cobalt producer, authorities imposed a four-month suspension on cobalt and copper exports in February 2025 to prevent market oversupply and stabilize prices. The decision came in response to a steep price drop from $82,000 per metric ton in April 2022 to just $21,550 in February 2025, aiming to resume exports once more favorable market conditions return. These proactive measures are expected to enhance the long-term sustainability of the sector and attract new investments in processing and refining infrastructure.

In Zimbabwe, a 2023 ban on raw lithium exports has attracted billions in downstream investment and created new jobs. In August 2024, Zimbabwe secured $310 million from Chinese and British investors to construct a three-million-ton-per-annum lithium processing facility at Sandawana Mine. Guinea-Conakry, which holds 23% of global bauxite reserves and is the second-largest producer worldwide, is reducing its reliance on raw exports by advancing several alumina refinery projects. Key developments include partnerships with Emirates Global Aluminium and Alteo Refinery to strengthen local industrial capacity. These strategic moves are positioning both countries as key players in the global mineral refining market, with significant potential for long-term economic growth and job creation.

Meanwhile, South Africa, the world's leading producer of platinum group metals (PGMs), is making major strides in beneficiation. Projects include the $4.5 billion KwaZulu-Natal Titanium Beneficiation Complex by Nyanza Light Metals; a titanium pigment plant at the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone; a PGM treatment facility at the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project by Vanadium Resources Limited; and a new treatment plant at Ivanhoe Mines' Platreef PGM Nickel Project. These initiatives are expected to significantly boost South Africa's beneficiation capacity, create thousands of jobs and further cement the country's position as a global leader in mineral processing and industrialization.

The Ministerial Forum at AMW will provide a strategic platform for African leaders to showcase progress, present investment-ready opportunities and foster collaboration across the mining value chain. It will also serve to align policy priorities and attract long-term capital for the development of sustainable, value-driven mineral economies.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

