Méliuz Moves To Make Bitcoin Core Treasury Asset, Calls Shareholder Vote
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Méliuz (CASH3), a Brazilian cashback and discount platform, announced plans to adopt Bitcoin as a long-term treasury strategy.
The company's board called an extraordinary general meeting for May 6, 2025, to let shareholders vote on changing its corporate purpose to allow Bitcoin investments.
Méliuz recently bought 45.72 bitcoins for about US$4.1 million, using up to 10% of its cash reserves. The company's leadership wants to make Bitcoin the main strategic asset in its treasury.
They aim to generate value for shareholders through operational cash flow and other financial moves. Méliuz will keep its core cashback business unchanged, but it sees Bitcoin as a way to diversify assets and seek better long-term returns.
Shareholders who disagree with this new direction can request reimbursement at R$3.93 per share, based on the December 2024 balance sheet. This option is open to those who held shares before April 14, 2025, and remain invested until the payout.
The announcement caused Méliuz shares to jump over 16% in a single day, with trading volumes rising sharply. Méliuz's market capitalization now stands at about R$305 million, down from a peak of R$9 billion after its 2020 IPO.
In addition, the company reported R$365 million in net revenue and an R$11 million net loss in 2024. Méliuz's move follows a global trend of companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets.
However, it marks a first for a Brazilian public company. The outcome of the shareholder vote will decide if Méliuz leads a new path in corporate treasury management in Brazil.
