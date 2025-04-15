Susannah Streeter, Former BBC News Anchor And Head Of Money & Markets At Hargreaves Lansdown, To Join B2B Marketing CEO Richard O'connor In Exclusive Keynote Presentation At B2B Ignite 2025

MENAFN - Pressat) B2B Marketing, the organisation behind the internationally renowned B2B marketing conference B2B Ignite, has announced that Susannah Streeter, Former BBC News Anchor, Finance & Markets Expert, and Head of Money & Markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, will be a Keynote speaker at the event in 2025.

Susannah will be joining B2B Marketing's CEO, Richard O'Connor, for a keynote presentation titled 'Riding the waves of economic sea change: Why 2025 is your pivotal moment”. The pair will draw on their combined expertise of recent world economic affairs and developments in audience behaviour to discuss how B2B marketers can stay relevant, and become not only commercial growth drivers, but a trusted voice on their organisation's board.

Susannah is well placed to bring valuable insights and expertise to the B2B marketing professionals in attendance. She is a broadcaster, financial commentator and former RAF Reserve officer who has anchored flagship news shows on BBC TV and radio and hosts major conferences around the world.

At the BBC, Susannah was the anchor for World Business Report on the BBC World Service and BBC World TV. Susannah hosts the Microsoft EY Tech Directions podcast 'Switch Your Money On' for Hargreaves Lansdown and the series 'How to grow a CMO', interviewing marketing leaders from across the UK. She has also interviewed world leaders, CEOs and central bankers on economic issues, tech trends and international relations at conferences including Deepfest AI 2025 in Riyadh, Arctic Frontiers in Tromsø, the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai, the International Banking Forum in Kuwait, the Sustainable Finance Forum in Abu Dhabi and Our Ocean in Oslo.

This Keynote session comes at a pivotal moment in the B2B marketing industry. Current seismic shifts in B2B markets mean that the industry is coming up to a fork in the road. One direction points toward a future where marketing is firmly established as a strategic, commercially-driven function with a meaningful voice in business decision-making. The other risks diminishing the discipline's influence, reducing it to a reactive role with limited strategic input. This moment has significant implications not only for the future of the profession but also for the career progression of individual marketers. If B2B marketers don't become more commercially-driven and oriented around business results, they risk being left only for one of the four Ps: promotion. This will mean fewer opportunities for professional development, and a lower perceived value in business.

“We'll be unpacking the huge shifts in B2B markets, and why B2B marketers are at a crossroads,” said Richard O'Connor, CEO at B2B Marketing.“The macro-economic outlook, shifting buyer behaviours, and changing boardroom expectations are reshaping the B2B marketing landscape. Our discussion will dive into what this means for the influence, value, and careers of B2B marketers in 2025”.

This session aims to benefit B2B marketers at every level, by facing the single biggest challenge marketers face as a profession head on.

B2B Ignite 2025 will take place on 2 July in London.