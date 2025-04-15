Mughal Road Reopens After 3-Month Closure

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Mughal Road, a vital alternative route connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, reopened for traffic on Tuesday after being shut for more than three months due to heavy snowfall, officials said.
The 84-kilometre stretch links south Kashmir's Shopian district with Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region.
For now, traffic will be allowed in one direction - Poonch to Kashmir - and only for passenger vehicles, the officials said.
The road was closed on December 29 following heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas.
“Following the clearance of snow and landslides from Buffliaz to Peer Ki Gali on this highway, single-lane traffic is hereby allowed from 10 am to 3 pm (daily),” Deputy Commissioner (Poonch) Vikas Kundal said in an order.
To ensure smooth vehicular movement and strict enforcement of the directive, the Poonch senior superintendent of police, Surankote subdivisional magistrate, and the Rajouri-Poonch deputy superintendent of police (traffic) have been directed to deploy adequate personnel at the Behramgalla, Buffliaz and the Poshana checkpoints, the officials said.
