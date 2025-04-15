J&K Govt Bans School Picnics On Weekends, Holidays

The order was issued by Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, during a high-level review meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

In a detailed directive, the Minister instructed that all Higher Secondary and High Schools must seek prior permission for picnics from the concerned Chief Education Officer (CEO), who shall maintain records and grant approvals accordingly. Middle Schools and institutions below that level are required to obtain permission from the respective Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs), with prior intimation to the CEO.

For school picnics outside district limits, approvals must be sought from the Director of School Education. Colleges intending to organise excursions or picnics must follow a similar mechanism through the office of the Director Colleges.

The directive follows the assessment of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding outdoor student activities, and comes amid rising concerns over student safety.

During the meeting, the Minister assessed several aspects of traffic regulations like validity of driving licenses, fitness certificates and documents of college and school buses, curbing overloading and installation of CCTVs and Fire safety tools in college and school buses besides other measures to enhance safety protocols for the students.

Speaking during the meeting, Sakeena Itoo passed on strict directions for installation of CCTVs in all school buses including private buses transporting school children. She emphasized on the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, enhanced coordination among schools, transport and police departments for effective implementation of road safety regulations.

“It is our collective responsibility to create a safe and secure environment for the school and college going students”, Sakeena stated.

Expressing displeasure over rising road accidents, the Minister called upon transport and police departments to launch effective drives against over speeding, drunken driving as well as licence violations with special focus on college and school going students. She further asked them to keep through check on stunt biking and rash driving among youngsters and juveniles and make their parents fully responsible for such incidents.

The Minister also called upon both the departments for strict implementation of 'no helmet no fuel rule'. She asked them to constitute joint checking squads to ascertain its on ground implementation.

While reviewing other safety regulations, Sakeena Itoo emphasized on routine checking of all college and school buses in terms of fitness and other aspects to maintain safety protocols for students.

The Minister also directed the ACS Education to conduct an in-depth departmental enquiry regarding the recent Handwara College Bus accident. She further asked the Director Colleges to conduct fresh driving test of all college bus drivers.

Sakeena Itoo further called upon all the stakeholders like health, education, transport and police departments to work in tandem and organise regular safety drills and awareness programmes regarding road safety protocols.

