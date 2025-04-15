Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brit+Co Entertainment Editor, Chloe Williams, On When Hope Calls, Yellowstone, And 1923

2025-04-15 03:16:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "All the intensity of Yellowstone and 1923 season 2 can be hard to consume when you just want to turn on the TV and relax. And that's exactly where When Hope Calls comes in. The TV show has all the Western flair you love about shows like Yellowstone, with the romance, friendship, and well, hope..." Chloe Williams said.

The six new episodes of season 2 introduce fresh faces and exciting new stories to the frontier town. Joining the beloved cast is Cindy Busby (Crown Prince of Christmas) as Nora, Sarah Fisher (Heartland) as Hannah Lawrence, Christopher Russell (Peppermint and Postcards) as Mountie Michael Fletcher, Nick Bateman (A Christmas Miracle for Daisy) as Wyatt Parker, Trevor Donovan (Jingle Bell Princess) as Constable Jim Reynolds, and Jesse Hutch (Homestead) guest stars. The cast joins returning favorites Wendy Crewson (Tracker) as Tess Stewart, Morgan Kohan (Sullivan's Crossing) as Lillian Walsh, Ryan-James Hatanaka (Criminal Minds) as Mountie Gabriel, Hanneke Talbot (Star Trek) as Maggie Parsons, and Jon McLaren (Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy) as Sam Trembley, and Neil Crone (Ghosts) as Ronnie Stewart.

Episode 3 Broadcast Clips:
 When Hope Calls – Season 2 – Episode 3 – Exclusive Clip - Texted

When Hope Calls – Season 2 – Episode 3 – Exclusive Clip - Textless

Episodes 3 and 4 Unit Images :

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Pam Slay
 Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations
818.415.3784
[email protected]

Debbie Davis
 Crosswind Media & Public Relations
2149-802-8979 (call or text)
[email protected]
[email protected]

