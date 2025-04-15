Dyslexia Canada Applauds Manitoba's Commitment To Implement Universal Screening

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dyslexia Canada applauds the Government of Manitoba for announcing universal early reading screening. This is a significant step toward ensuring that all children-especially those at risk for dyslexia-receive the support they need to become confident and capable readers. By committing to early screening, Manitoba joins a growing number of provinces that are embracing a preventative, equity-focused approach to literacy instruction that is aligned with strong scientific evidence.

Screening is a fast and reliable way to identify children who may be at risk of falling behind in learning to read. It takes just 5 to 10 minutes per child and includes a series of short, one-on-one activities with an educator. For example, a teacher might ask a child to name as many letters as they can in one minute, or say the sounds they hear in a word like sun-"ssss," "uuu," "nnn." These simple tasks have been extensively studied and proven to predict future reading success more accurately than traditional observation or outdated assessments.

Dr. Una Malcolm, Chief Academic Officer of Dyslexia Canada, emphasized the importance of acting early.“Screening is a cornerstone of an effective, science-based approach to preventing reading failure. When we identify skill gaps early, we can close them before they widen. This gives every child-including the 10 to 20% at risk for dyslexia-a better chance to thrive in school and beyond.”

It is important to understand that screening is not a diagnosis, nor should it be used to determine report card marks. Instead, it provides actionable insights to guide classroom instruction and targeted support. Conducting screening two to three times per year gives teachers valuable data to monitor progress and adjust teaching strategies as needed.

Universal screening is especially critical for children with dyslexia-the most common cause of reading difficulty. Early reading challenges often appear subtle, and without screening, many students go unnoticed until they've already fallen behind. By identifying these students early, educators can intervene more effectively and avoid the long-term impacts of reading failure on academic success, mental health, and self-esteem.

Dyslexia Canada commends the Manitoba government for this commitment and urges them to take the steps needed to ensure successful implementation. That includes selecting valid and reliable screening tools and providing educators with the training, time, and support they need to use the results to inform instruction. The impact of screening is only as strong as the actions taken after the data are collected.

Dr. Malcolm added,“This is more than a policy decision-it's an equity initiative. When schools use evidence-based tools and give teachers the support they need, they give every child a fair and equal chance to succeed.”

As more provinces across Canada adopt universal screening, Dyslexia Canada continues to call on all jurisdictions to act on the overwhelming research evidence and end the devastating cycle of reading failure. With early screening, timely intervention, and a commitment to teacher support, we can change the literacy trajectory for tens of thousands of children-and build a stronger, more equitable education system for all.



About Dyslexia Canada

Dyslexia Canada is a national charity committed to ensuring that every child in Canada with dyslexia gets a fair and equitable education. Dyslexia Canada was formed in 2016 to ensure that there was a national voice and forum to advocate for all Canadian children with dyslexia. By partnering with professional organizations, experts and advocates, Dyslexia Canada strives to drive systemic change by engaging and educating the public and establishing legislation specific to recognizing and remediating dyslexia.



Una Malcolm

Dyslexia Canada

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.