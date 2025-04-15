MBRF To Participate In ADIBF 2025 To Highlight Its Knowledge-Focused Initiatives

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MBRF will present a diverse range of knowledge and reading programs.

Dubai, UAE- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) announces its participation in the 34edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2025), one of the most prominent knowledge events locally and internationally. This event is set to be held from 26 April 2025 to 5 May 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). During the ADIBF, MBRF will showcase a wide array of knowledge-focused programs and reading initiatives, emphasizing its inspirational vision of fostering knowledge and intellectual output in the region and beyond.

MBRF's participation underscores its steadfast commitment to developing and expanding knowledge content through direct engagement with audiences and key institutions in the books, publishing, and distribution sectors. It aims to leverage the platform to explore opportunities for reinforcing strategic partnerships and forging new ones that can influence the achievement of its strategic goals. Furthermore, MBRF seeks to showcase its initiatives that enhance the societal knowledge infrastructure while strengthening its presence at key regional and knowledge events.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated:“Our participation in ADIBF aligns with our strategic vision to position Dubai and the UAE as a global hub for knowledge and intellectual production while strengthening our role in fostering knowledge creation in the Arab world. Through this event, we aim to deliver high-quality content that enriches intellect, inspires generations, and promotes the values of innovation at the core of our programs and initiatives. It also provides an ideal platform to establish lasting knowledge collaborations and to promote a strong culture of reading and creativity in society, keeping pace with our aspirations for a prosperous, knowledge-driven future.”

In line with its participation, MBRF will highlight recent advancements in its flagship knowledge initiatives and programs, including the Knowledge Lounge, Digital Knowledge Hub, Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), and the Bil Arabi initiative. These will be presented through a series of discussion sessions, interactive workshops, and open discussions featuring a selected group of authors and creators. Furthermore, it will showcase sessions of the KnowTalks initiative, organized in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and will convene a group of experts and specialists from various fields to explore and discuss evolving global knowledge trends.

Through these activities, MBRF aims to highlight the impact of its initiatives in fostering reading, creative writing, and digital publishing. It also seeks to showcase its role in enhancing knowledge identity and supporting young talents and creators.

Last year, the 33edition of ADIBF witnessed the participation of over 1,350 publishing houses from 90 countries, including 145 new exhibitors and 12 countries participating for the first time. The event showcased the latest publications in literature, thought, philosophy, medicine, and technology. Additionally, it attracted a select group of authors, thinkers, and influencers who took part in over 2,000 events and welcomed 231,168 visitors over the course of seven days.