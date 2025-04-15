War Update: 58 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Fighting Ongoing In Five Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, as many as 58 combat engagements have taken place between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops along the frontline, with battles still ongoing in five directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Ukraine's Defense Forces are restraining the advance of Russian occupiers and taking all necessary measures to prevent enemy's penetration deeper into Ukrainian territory. By now, 58 combat clashes have occurred,” the report reads.

According to the General Staff, the settlements of Bila Bereza, Turia, Petrushivka, and Prokhody in Sumy region were hit by artillery and mortar fire. Guided bomb strikes targeted Naumivka, Osoivka, Petrushivka, and Mala Rybytsia, also in Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy launched two attacks near Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russians carried out 10 attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Nadiya, Zelena Dolyna, and Hryhorivka. Four fights are still underway.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled three assaults near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , one unsuccessful Russian attempt to advance near Stupochky war recorded.

In the Toretsk sector , 12 engagements have ended, with two more still active in the areas of Dachne, Dyliivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russians launched 17 assaults near Sukha Balka, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Troitske, Bohdanivka, and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks; four battles are still underway.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses four times near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, and towards Odradne. One clash is currently ongoing. Novopil was targeted by an airstrike.

In the Huliaipole sector , airstrikes with unguided rockets hit Huliaipole and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near Kamianske. An airstrike targeted Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , one enemy attempt to advance was halted.

Ukrainian troops destroying enemy equipment inregion – SBGS spox

In the Kursk sector , four engagements occurred. The enemy launched 18 airstrikes, dropping 37 guided bombs, and carried out 162 artillery shellings.

The General Staff added that no significant changes were observed in other sectors of the front.

As previously reported, Ukrainian border guards successfully eliminated enemy assault groups attempting to infiltrate Sumy region.