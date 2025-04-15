Wunder Partners With Secret Network To Launch Private AI And Encrypted Royalty Tools For Creators

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunder, the creator-first social platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Secret Network to launch a suite of private AI tools and encrypted royalty features for the creator economy. This integration positions Wunder as the first platform to combine privacy-preserving AI, encrypted smart contracts, and self-sovereign identity, tailored for real-world creator use.

With the rapid integration of AI into online content creation and monetization, creators face increasing challenges in protecting their data, earnings, and intellectual property. The partnership between Wunder and Secret Network addresses these issues with infrastructure built to deliver trustless privacy, secure content licensing, and fair revenue distribution.

"At Wunder, we believe privacy is a right, not an afterthought," says Jay Boisvert, CEO of Wunder. "Our work with Secret Network allows us to give creators the tools they need to protect their work, personalize their experience, and ensure they're compensated fairly."

Using Secret Network's AI SDK and privacy-first blockchain infrastructure, Wunder will roll out private AI assistants for every user. These assistants can help creators manage content, optimize posts, surface recommendations, and curate feeds. Importantly, all interactions with the AI are encrypted end-to-end. No third party, including Wunder, can access user data, queries, or responses.

"The AI works for the user, not on the user," Boisvert says. "With this integration, creators gain full control over how they create, connect, and earn with no compromise."

Wunder will also integrate Secret Contracts-smart contracts that are encrypted by default-to support on-chain licensing and automated royalty enforcement. Content creators will be able to embed licensing terms directly into blockchain-based agreements, track content usage, and receive royalties without exposing personal or financial information.

As part of the collaboration, Wunder has officially joined the Secret Network Builders Program, a strategic initiative supporting teams building privacy-first applications. This engagement ensures that Wunder has early access to advanced developer tools, technical support, and visibility within the broader privacy ecosystem.

"This partnership is a step-change in how creators manage ownership and privacy," says Lisa Loud, Executive Director of Secret Network Foundation. "By embedding encrypted smart contracts into everyday creator tools, we're moving beyond theoretical Web3 and into secure, user-friendly adoption."

The partnership is designed to bring immediate value to creators:



Users retain full control over their data and content.

Smart, private AI enhances creative workflows and platform engagement.

Licensing and royalty agreements are executed and enforced trustlessly. The platform leverages Web3 infrastructure with Web2 usability.

"We're building a future where AI is private, content is protected, and creators are finally in control," Boisvert says.

To learn more about Wunder Social, visit wunder

Explore Secret Network at scrt

SOURCE Secret Network Foundation

