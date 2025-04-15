Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Foils Sabotage Plans, Arrests 16 Involved


2025-04-15 03:10:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 15 (KUNA) -- Jordanian General Intelligence Department (GID) announced Tuesday the arrest of 16 individuals involved in plans intended to sabotage national security and incite chaos within the Hashemite Kingdom.
In a press statement, the Department revealed the arrest of 16 individuals due to their connections to the plans, which GID had been following since 2021.
The plans included cases related to manufacturing rockets using local tools, as well as tools imported for illegal purposes, possession of explosives and firearms, concealing a rocket ready to be deployed, planning to manufacture drones and recruiting and training operatives in Jordan, as well as training them abroad.
The statement indicated that all cases were referred to the State Security Court for legal action. (end) ams

