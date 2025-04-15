Demetree Global Strengthens Central Florida Presence With Baldwin Park Office Building Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The extraordinary can be found in the ordinary, close to home," said Mary Demetree, Chairwoman of the Board.

"Recognized as one of Orlando's premier thoughtfully planned communities, Baldwin Park features a distinctive infrastructure and road network that accommodates a diverse array of residents," said Seth Heller, Managing Director of Demetree Global. "Demetree is honored to play a role in shaping its continued growth. This office enhances our presence within the region and strategically aligns with our commitment to building value through real estate investments."

The Baldwin Park office building is home to a diverse tenant mix with high occupancy. Notably, Planet Fitness occupies 8,125 square feet, while Stantec Consulting holds 11,552 square feet within the property. The building's stable tenancy and desirable location made it an ideal fit for Demetree Global's growing Central Florida portfolio.

The acquisition supports Demetree Global's broader strategy of targeting high-growth markets and assets that combine strong fundamentals with long-term community impact. As the company continues to expand its footprint across Central Florida, its focus remains on acquiring properties that align with its investment vision - prioritizing quality, stability, and the opportunity to strengthen the surrounding community.

"This acquisition underscores Demetree Global's commitment to investing in high-quality, well-located assets that serve as catalysts for long-term growth," said Corey Dean, Director of Development & Acquisitions. "This property presented a unique opportunity due to its prime location, strong tenant mix, and the overall vitality of the Baldwin Park neighborhood. We saw both stability and upside in this asset, which aligns perfectly with our investment approach."

