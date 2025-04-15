NYC Weight Loss And IV Therapy Infusion Specialists At IV DRIPS Unveil The DROP Method--A Groundbreaking, Sustainable Approach To GLP-1 Weight Loss

MENAFN - PR Newswire)stands forforfor, andfor-the moment of separation between impulse and action that helps patients make healthier, more intentional choices.

"In developing The DROP Method, I wanted to offer something no one else is doing-true coaching and education that works in sync with these powerful medications instead of relying solely on them," says Banayan. "So many patients are taking GLP-1s at doses that are too high, silencing their body's natural signals and developing side effects like fatigue, hair loss, and rebound weight gain. The DROP Method brings dosing and behavioral awareness together to help patients become more in control-not less."

The DROP Method is part of IV DRIPS' enhanced weight loss protocol, which combines customized GLP-1 medication management with IV nutrient therapy , in-home lab monitoring, and one-on-one support from trained clinicians. Each component of DROP is carefully designed to help patients not only lose weight, but also rewire behaviors, improve metabolic health, and stay off the rollercoaster of unsustainable dieting.

"GLP-1s give us real-time feedback on what our bodies need, and The DROP Method teaches patients how to listen," adds Banayan. "This isn't just about shedding pounds-it's about long-term transformation."

More About IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness:

IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness was founded by Bracha L. Banayan, NP. With multiple service locations across the U.S., IV DRIPS is staffed by a team of registered nurses and practitioners who specialize in IV infusions, advanced medical weight loss solutions, and GLP-1 therapies. The practice has become a trusted leader in personalized weight management, offering science-backed support for patients using medications like Ozempic® and Mounjaro®. IV DRIPS has carefully selected the most critical nutrients and vitamins for overall health and formulated drips with the perfect blend to complement and support each other. Its mobile intravenous therapy provides safe, in-home IV infusions with essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants to quickly remedy a variety of conditions, along with NAD+, a cutting-edge anti-aging and regenerative treatment. IV DRIPS is ideally suited for clients seeking premium, concierge-level medical wellness services.

To learn more about IV DRIPS or to get started with The DROP Method, please visit or call (607) 638-3525.

