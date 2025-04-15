Georgia Natural Gas Invites Community To Recycle Electronics FREE At Lenox Square In Honor Of Earth Day, Saturday, April 26Th

The company is celebrating 15 years of Earth Day leadership

ATLANTA, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, Atlanta residents and businesses can be environmental stewards by joining Georgia Natural Gas at Lenox Square to dispose of unwanted electronics responsibly. Georgia Natural Gas, Georgia's leading natural gas provider, along with partners Lenox Square, eWaste/ePlanet and 11Alive, invites the community to bring electronic waste in need of recycling to Lenox Square (outside of the Dining Pavilion), located at 3393 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta, on Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Please join us in celebrating Earth Day by helping make a positive impact on our planet. Our goal this year is to recycle at least 50,000 pounds of electronics," said Maurice Baker, manager of community relations at Georgia Natural Gas. "Each of us can make a difference, and by taking small steps in our daily lives like recycling, we can come together to contribute to a healthier environment for all."

This is the event's 15th year running and its fifth year exclusively at Lenox Square. Those looking to participate can drop off unwanted electronic equipment – including cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, radios and fax machines – for eWaste/ePlanet to recycle responsibly.

"We are happy to take your unwanted electronics, regardless of the quantity or quality, and responsibly dispose of them using environmentally sustainable practices," said Wilson Kieffer, founder of eWaste/ePlanet. "You will have the peace of mind of knowing everything is taken care of responsibly, which is great for the planet we all live on."

Georgia Natural Gas offers customers another way to be environmental stewards by opting into Greener Life, a carbon offset program, for a small monthly fee. Greener Life makes it easy and affordable for customers to make their natural gas use carbon neutral. During the event, participants can learn about the program and enter to win prizes, including a $500 Simon gift card that can be used at Lenox Square.

Volunteers will be on location to retrieve items from vehicle trunks to avoid direct person-to-person contact. For more information, please visit .

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services®. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company GasTM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ). SouthStar also operates Ohio Natural Gas®, Florida Natural Gas®, Pennsylvania EnergySM, Grand Rapids Energy® (in Michigan) and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois EnergySM and Illinois Energy Solutions®.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO ), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas .

SOURCE Georgia Natural Gas

