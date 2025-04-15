Marko Stout To Debut New Solo Exhibition At Mriya Gallery In New York City On May 29, 2025

Bold visions and electric energy-Marko Stout's work takes center stage at his latest NYC exhibition.

- Marko Stout NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed contemporary artist Marko Stout will unveil a new body of work at a solo exhibition hosted by Mriya Gallery in New York City on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The event, scheduled from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, will be held at the gallery's Tribeca location at 101 Reade Street and will be open to guests by RSVP only.Marko Stout is recognized for his distinctive style that combines vibrant imagery, industrial materials, and themes of modern urban life. His work often explores the intersection of luxury, identity, and contemporary culture through large-scale paintings, prints, and mixed media installations. The exhibition at Mriya Gallery marks the artist's return to New York with a new collection of visually dynamic works.The upcoming show will provide collectors and art enthusiasts with a rare opportunity to engage with new pieces in a curated gallery environment. Many works featured in the exhibition are from a limited edition series and will be available for private acquisition.Event Highlights:Private Viewing: Guests will be among the first to preview Marko Stout's latest collection of contemporary works.One-Night Engagement: This is a limited-time event with no additional exhibition dates scheduled.Networking Opportunity: Attendees will have the chance to connect with a dynamic mix of art dealers, private collectors, media professionals, cultural influencers, celebrity guests, and dedicated fans of contemporary art. The event offers a rare opportunity to engage with key figures in New York's vibrant art scene.Event Details:Exhibition Title: Marko Stout – Solo ExhibitionDate: Thursday, May 29, 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Mriya Gallery, 101 Reade Street, New York, NY 10013Admission: Free with RSVPTickets and RSVP:To attend the event or inquire about available works, guests may visit for ticket registration and additional information.About Marko StoutMarko Stout is a New York–based visual artist known for his immersive, vibrant works that examine contemporary life through the lens of luxury, desire, and urban identity. He has exhibited in major cities across the United States and internationally, with a growing base of private institutional collectors.About Mriya GalleryLocated in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, Mriya Gallery presents contemporary exhibitions that highlight emerging and mid-career artists whose work engages with modern aesthetics and conceptual thought.

