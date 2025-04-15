Dr. Sagy Grinberg Announces The Launch Of The Healing Hands Scholarship For Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scholarship Aims to Empower the Next Generation of Healthcare Professionals

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Sagy Grinberg , a renowned physician specializing in internal medicine and infectious diseases, has officially launched the Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare , a $1,000 award designed to support undergraduate students pursuing a career in healthcare. The scholarship, which will be awarded through an essay contest, is an opportunity for aspiring healthcare professionals to receive financial assistance while furthering their education.

The Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare is aimed at students who demonstrate exceptional dedication to a healthcare career and a passion for making a positive impact in the medical field. As a physician who has spent his career providing top-tier care to patients, advancing medical research, and mentoring the next generation of doctors, Dr. Grinberg believes in the transformative power of education and is committed to supporting students who are on the path to joining the healthcare profession.

“This scholarship reflects my unwavering belief in the power of compassionate, patient-centered care,” said Dr. Grinberg.“Healthcare professionals have the unique opportunity to make a lasting difference in the lives of others. I created the Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare to empower students who are passionate about this mission, just as I have been throughout my career.”

The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay contest, where applicants are invited to share their motivations for pursuing a healthcare career and explain how they plan to embody the values of service, compassion, and excellence. The Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare encourages applicants to reflect on their personal experiences and aspirations, providing insight into how they plan to contribute to the healthcare field in meaningful ways.

“The Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare is more than just financial support; it is an opportunity for students to connect with the legacy of service and excellence that Dr. Grinberg embodies,” said the scholarship program's spokesperson.“The award is a direct reflection of Dr. Grinberg's commitment to advancing healthcare through education and mentorship.”

Applications for the Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare are now open, with the deadline for submission set for January 15, 2026 . To apply, students must submit an essay of no more than 1,000 words, detailing their motivations for pursuing a career in healthcare and their future aspirations in the field. The winner will be selected and announced on February 15, 2026 .

In addition to the scholarship, Dr. Grinberg's career has been distinguished by his extensive experience in internal medicine, infectious diseases, and patient care. As the owner and lead physician at Queens Medical Professional PC, Dr. Grinberg has spent years honing his expertise in the medical field while mentoring young physicians. His contributions to infection control and antimicrobial stewardship have had a significant impact on improving patient outcomes and advancing clinical practices.

Students interested in applying for the Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare can visit the official website or email ... for more information.

About Dr. Sagy Grinberg

Dr. Sagy Grinberg is a highly respected physician specializing in internal medicine and infectious diseases. His career is defined by his commitment to clinical excellence, medical research, and educating the next generation of healthcare professionals. With an extensive background in infection control, antimicrobial stewardship, and patient-centered care, Dr. Grinberg continues to make significant contributions to the healthcare field.

