The Salvation Army Eastern Territory Thanks Red Kettle Partners For Generosity During 2024 Christmas Campaign

- Jennifer Barr, Director, External Communications & Community RelationsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Christmas holiday season is synonymous with The Salvation Army 's iconic Red Kettle campaign, when tens of thousands of generous volunteers join Salvation Army Officers and employees to ring bells nationwide to raise funds that support The Salvation Army's social services programs year-round. As the nation's largest non-governmental provider of social services, The Salvation Army works tirelessly to provide help and hope to those struggling to feed their families, keep a roof over their heads, overcome addiction, escape from human trafficking or domestic violence, or provide Christmas gifts for their children.The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory announced today that it had a very successful Red Kettle campaign in 2024, thanks to strong support from its regional Red Kettle Partners, who allow the organization to place kettles outside their stores or on checkout counters. The Red Kettle partners include ACME Markets, Giant Eagle and Market District, Kings Food Markets, Market Basket, Price Chopper/Market 32, Shaw's, Star Market, Stop & Shop, and Tops Friendly Markets. Funds raised during the Christmas campaign will help The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory provide services year-round in Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, Vermont, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.“The Salvation Army is committed to meeting human needs wherever, whenever, and however we can,” said Commissioner Ralph Bukiewicz, Territorial Commander for The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory.“We could not do what we do without the generosity and commitment of our Red Kettle Partners, who allow us to place kettles outside their stores, encourage their customers and staff to support us, run their own in-house fundraising campaigns, or collect toys or other items to donate to families during the Christmas season. These partners share The Salvation Army's commitment to meeting the needs of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”“As The Salvation Army's largest territorial kettle partner, Stop & Shop is proud to do our part in helping to raise funds that assist those in need throughout our communities,” said Jennifer Barr, Director of External Communications & Community Relations at Stop & Shop.“We are grateful to our customers and associates who generously donated to this campaign, helping our neighbors in need, especially during these challenging times.”The Salvation Army continues to expand digital giving methods and awareness efforts to ensure people know they can donate or volunteer not just at Christmas but anytime during the year, and those contributions will help to meet the needs of struggling families in their own communities. In 2024, we saw a 5.8% increase in online giving during the holiday season compared to the previous year.“Each year, we look forward to standing alongside the Salvation Army in their mission of 'Doing the Most Good,'” said Pam Cerrone, Director of Community Relations at Market 32/Price Chopper.“Seeing our communities come together as dedicated bell ringers, volunteering their time to support neighbors in need, is incredibly heartwarming. None of it would be possible without the kindness and generosity of Market 32/Price Chopper guests and teammates, whose unwavering support makes a meaningful difference year after year.”“We thank the Salvation Army, its many volunteers, and our customers and Team Members for coming together each holiday season to support so many across our communities through the Red Kettle campaign,” said Dan Magrish, Senior Director of Community Giving, Partnerships, and Sustainability at Giant Eagle, Inc.“We are excited to learn that Giant Eagle's efforts to help make charitable giving easier for those who visit our stores contributed to another successful year for the Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory.”To learn more or make a difference in the lives of those in your community, visitAbout The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army annually helps more than 27 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at its 6,400 centers of operation around the country. In 2024, Forbes ranked The Salvation Army 6th in its list of America's Top 100 Charities. And in 2021, The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked The Salvation Army 2nd on its list of“America's Favorite Charities.” For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit . Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

