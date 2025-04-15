UNRWA Warns Of Gaza Famine As Aid Stocks Run Out

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini stated that the stocks that entered the Gaza Strip during the ceasefire have been depleted, indicating that the Strip is once again facing the possibility of famine.

Lazzarini explained in a statement that no aid has entered Gaza for six weeks due to the ongoing Israeli blockade of the Strip. He noted that over 2.1 million Palestinians are trapped in the Strip, subjected to bombardment, and suffering from starvation.

A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into effect on Jan. 19, halting the bloody Israeli aggression that has been ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023, and that has left tens of thousands dead and wounded. However, the occupation resumed its aggression on Mar. 18, refusing to implement the humanitarian protocol, and tightening its stifling blockade on the Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.