Younousse, Tijan Through To Asian Beach Volleyball Tour Quarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's beach volleyball duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan continued their impressive run at the Asian Beach Volleyball Tour in Samila, Thailand, securing a spot in the quarter-finals with three straight-set victories.

The former Olympic bronze medallists, Younousse and Tijan kicked off their campaign by overpowering Hong Kong's S H Kan and C Wong (21-8, 21-6) in 24 minutes, before edging Kazakhstan's Sergey Bogatu and Kirill Gurin in a tense second set to win 21-11, 26-24 in 47 minutes.

Yesterday, they dispatched Iran's Salemi and Ghalehnovi 21-13, 21-9 in 33 minutes, securing their place among the top eight contenders.

Today, the Qatar pair will meet Indonesia's Danangsyah Pribadi and Yosi Firnanda in their last group stage match, followed by the quarter-finals. The semi-finals and the final will take place tomorrow.