Al Farrisa Returns In Celebration Of Women In Equestrian Sport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Farrisa returns with renewed spirit, offering a dynamic, ladies-only showjumping competition that empowers and celebrates women in equestrian sport.

Hosted by the Al Shaqab Academy, this exclusive event gives female riders a platform to compete, grow, and connect through their shared passion.

Taking place on April 18, from 4pm to 9pm at the Equine Education Department Arena, Al Farrisa is more than just a competition-it's a tribute to the strength, grace, and determination of female riders.

Designed to inspire and challenge, the arena will showcase the exceptional talent of Al Shaqab's riders, while welcoming a community of supportive, all-female spectators.

Whether you're an experienced equestrian or a champion of women in sport, Al Farrisa offers a unique and inspiring experience for all.

Support the next generation of female equestrian athletes as they showcase their skill and determination in this celebration of talent and competition.