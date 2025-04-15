Governor Maura Healey Joins Innovation Leaders At Masschallenge's Annual Awards Event, RESOLVE 25

The RESOLVE 2025 Awards Ceremony was more than just a celebration-it was a moment to recognize the bold entrepreneurs shaping our future. Five exceptional startups received cash awards for their groundbreaking solutions in climate, healthcare, security, fintech, and social impact, showcasing the power of innovation to drive economic growth. The event also included the presentation of the Deval L. Patrick Commonwealth Innovation Award, which every five years, honors a leader whose contributions have had an outsized impact on the innovation community.

Since 2009, MassChallenge has operated a zero-equity, nonprofit model that empowers entrepreneurs worldwide. The organization's global network helps startups leverage connections and partnerships that generate real-world impact, high-quality jobs, and lasting economic opportunity.

"MassChallenge represents what makes Team Massachusetts so special. It's a community of innovators that draws in talent from all over the world to learn, grow and develop game-changing ideas and solutions to the world's toughest problems," said Governor Maura Healey. "I congratulate them on 15 years of excellence and extend my gratitude to all of the award winners for their contributions to our state and our economy. In Massachusetts, we're going to continue to work together, invest in our future, and support our businesses and innovators."

Governor Healey's presence underscores the Commonwealth's unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusive entrepreneurship, clean energy, and sustained economic growth. Her leadership continues Massachusetts as a global leader in breakthrough technologies and as a place where innovation thrives, promoting business growth.

"For 15 years, MassChallenge has shown that transformative solutions can come from anyone, anywhere-when visionary founders have access to the right resources, networks, and partners," said Cait Brumme, CEO of MassChallenge. "We are proud to be a driving force in Massachusetts' innovation economy and Govenor's Healey's presence at RESOLVE underscores the Commonwealth's enduring commitment to entrepreneurship as cornerstone of economic growth."

In alignment with Governor Healey's LEADS agenda to advance climate innovation, expand Massachusetts life science leadership, and catalyze applied artificial intelligence and make Massachusetts a top destination for businesses, MassChallenge is proud to continue supporting the state's role as a national and global innovation leader.

Looking ahead, MassChallenge is building the ultimate destination for startups tackling humanity's most massive challenges-from decarbonizing our planet to revolutionizing healthcare and ensuring a more secure and resilient future.

MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with eight locations worldwide, it is the non-profit's mission to help bold entrepreneurs disrupt the status quo and create sustainable change. Since launching in 2009, MassChallenge has run programs in 24 countries, supported more than 4,400 startups from around the world, and awarded over $19M in equity-free cash and prizes. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge .

