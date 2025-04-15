Broadstreet Global Backs Donovan & Bank Foundation's Mission-Critical Programs For Special Operators

Broadstreet Global is proud to support the Donovan & Bank Foundation's mission to help elite Special Operators navigate life after service through mental wellness and reintegration programs. As the Foundation hosted its immersive AREA B experience this April in North Carolina, Broadstreet's contributions continue to help expand and sustain this critical work.

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadstreet Global Fund , a private equity firm based in Greenville, South Carolina, is helping advance high-impact programs that support the mental wellness and reintegration of America's elite Special Operators through its partnership with the Donovan & Bank Foundation . Built by and for the Special Forces community, the Foundation delivers critical care to a deeply underserved population navigating life after service. Broadstreet's contributions are helping expand that mission-most recently through the Foundation's AREA B experience, an immersive survival and mindset event grounded in Special Forces tradition, which took place April 11–13 in North Carolina.

"When you talk to someone who's served at the highest level of our military, you quickly realize the battle doesn't end when the mission's over. The Donovan & Bank Foundation is doing powerful work to help these operators recalibrate, refocus, and rebuild after service. That's something we're proud to stand behind - not just with words, but with action," said Joseph Baldassarra, Fund Manager of Broadstreet Global Fun .

The Donovan & Bank Foundation is one of the only nonprofit organizations in the country dedicated exclusively to Special Operators-individuals who often return from service with unique psychological and emotional challenges not addressed by conventional veteran programs. The Foundation provides mindset recalibration, access to advanced wellness treatments, and holistic support for both operators and their families as they transition into civilian life.

Broadstreet's ongoing involvement has helped sustain and grow these efforts at a critical moment. Through targeted contributions, the firm is actively supporting programming that blends clinical insight with real-world Special Operations experience.

The Foundation's recent AREA B event in Cameron, North Carolina, was one of its most immersive experiences. Grounded in authentic Special Forces training, the three-day event offered participants a rare window into the grit, mental toughness, and culture that define the operator mindset-while raising awareness for the unseen battles many face when returning home.

Broadstreet Global Fund's partnership with the Donovan & Bank Foundation is part of the company's long-standing focus on supporting organizations that deliver meaningful, real-world impact. By investing in trusted partners doing the hard work on the ground, Broadstreet aims to contribute to lasting outcomes for communities across the country.

"The transition out of Special Operations is one of the toughest chapters our operators face. Broadstreet's support makes it possible for us to meet those moments with the right resources, the right mindset, and a community that has their back - when it matters most," said Paul Toolan , Executive Director of the Donovan & Bank Foundation.

To learn more about the Donovan & Bank Foundation and how to support their work, visit .

About Broadstreet Global Fund

Broadstreet Global Fund is a private equity firm that has an impressive track record of identifying promising growth sectors for capital investments. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, the firm's investor profile includes high-net-worth individuals, family offices, registered investment advisors, and institutional investors. The company has over $5 billion in transactions and there are more than 3,000 people employed/associated in the businesses with which we are associated. Broadstreet's formula for private equity investing has been to focus its attention on dominating the Carolinas rather than holding investments across the entire United States. The synergies that arise by being a major player in a single regional market delivers efficiencies, enhanced opportunities, and profits. For more information, visit broadstreetprivateequity .

MEDIA CONTACT:

James DeMarco

Red Banyan

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadstreet, Inc.

