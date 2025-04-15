FARGO, N.D., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel Digital, a leading platform for digital signage and media distribution, has collaborated with Amazon to offer their software as an out-of-the-box option on the new Amazon Signage Stick . This plug-and-play device is specifically designed for digital signage applications, offering businesses a streamlined and efficient solution for their visual communication needs. This collaboration combines the power of Revel Digital's sophisticated software with the convenience and affordability of the Amazon Signage Stick.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Amazon to bring the power of the Revel Digital platform to the Amazon Signage Stick," said Mike Tinnes, CTO. "This collaboration provides our customers with a cost-effective, yet robust, plug-and-play solution for their digital signage needs, combining the ease of use of the Amazon Signage Stick with the advanced features and scalability of our platform."

Revel Digital Collaborates with Amazon Signage Stick to offer strategic support to SMBs in the digital signage industry

Post thi

The Amazon Signage Stick provides a flexible hardware option that was engineered with security in mind and offers premier signage performance at an affordable price point. This makes it an excellent choice for businesses of various sizes seeking to enhance their digital signage capabilities without breaking the bank. Suitable for projects of any size, its powerful feature set and user-friendly design make it a great choice for both small and larger scale deployments.

Revel Digital's platform distinguishes itself through its Smart Scheduling technology, which simplifies scheduling across extensive digital signage networks. This innovative feature streamlines content management, saving businesses valuable time and resources. Furthermore, the platform offers a comprehensive suite of features crucial for enterprise-level deployments. These include:



ISO/IEC 27001 certification: Ensuring robust data security and compliance.

AdHawk analytics: Providing valuable insights into audience engagement and campaign performance.

Role-based access control: Enhancing security and facilitating efficient team collaboration. Real-time device monitoring: Allowing for proactive maintenance and troubleshooting.

The integration of Revel Digital's platform with the Amazon Signage Stick offers businesses a powerful, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution for their digital signage needs. Learn more about the capabilities of the Revel Digital platform by visiting .

The Amazon Signage Stick is available today at .

Media Contact: Revel Digital 855-738-3534 [email protected] in 2014, Revel Digital is a leader in cloud-based digital signage solutions designed to transform audience engagement. Its flagship platform offers a powerful, intuitive content management system that enables businesses to create, schedule, and distribute engaging content across diverse displays seamlessly. With Smart Scheduling technology, Revel Digital automates content delivery using rule-based triggers and real-time data, ensuring the right message reaches the right audience at the perfect moment. The platform's robust analytics provide actionable insights into viewer engagement, helping clients optimize campaigns and maximize ROI. Compatible with a wide range of devices, Revel Digital's solution is flexible, scalable, and hardware-agnostic. Trusted by thousands of screens worldwide, the company continues to innovate, empowering enterprises across retail, hospitality, education, and more to captivate audiences and elevate their digital communications. With its customer-centric approach and innovative solutions, Revel Digital drives measurable success globally.

SOURCE Revel Digital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In href="" class="btnCustom">GET STARTED