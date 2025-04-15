India's Raw Silk Production Reaches 38,913 MT, With Exports Crossing Rs 2,000 Cr In 202324

MENAFN - KNN India)India's raw silk production has shown noticeable growth in recent years, increasing from 31,906 metric tonnes (MT) in 2017–18 to 38,913 MT in 2023–24, according to the latest government data.

The expansion of mulberry plantations has been a key driver behind this growth.

Cultivation area increased from 223,926 hectares in 2017-18 to 263,352 hectares in 2023-24, resulting in enhanced mulberry silk production from 22,066 MT to 29,892 MT over the seven-year span.

The economic impact of this growth is evident in the export sector, where the value of silk and silk goods exports rose from Rs 1,649.48 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 2,027.56 crore in 2023-24.

Recent data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) indicates that India exported 3,348 MT of silk waste in 2023-24.

Furthermore, raw silk production for the April-January period of 2024-25 is estimated at 34,042 metric tonnes, representing a substantial increase of nearly 10,000 tonnes compared to the 24,299 metric tonnes produced during the same period in 2014-15.

India's silk production landscape is geographically diverse, with mulberry silk primarily produced in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, and West Bengal.

The non-mulberry silk varieties are predominantly produced in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and northeastern states.

Mulberry silk, derived from silkworms that exclusively consume mulberry leaves, accounts for approximately 92 percent of India's total raw silk production.

Known for its soft texture, smoothness, and lustrous appearance, mulberry silk is particularly prized for luxury sarees and high-end fabrics.

Non-mulberry silk, also referred to as Vanya silk, is produced by wild silkworms that feed on leaves from trees such as oak, castor, and arjun.

This variety possesses a natural, earthy quality with reduced sheen but offers superior strength, durability, and environmental sustainability.

The Government's 'Silk Samagra' scheme's primary objective is to increase production by improving quality and productivity, while also empowering marginalized, economically disadvantaged, and backward communities through various sericulture activities.

The 'Silk Samagra-2' program, an extension of the original initiative, has been allocated a budget of Rs 4,679.85 crore for the period spanning from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

To date, Rs 1,075.58 crore has been distributed as central assistance, benefiting over 78,000 individuals.

Specific financial support has been extended to Andhra Pradesh (Rs 72.50 crore) and Telangana (Rs 40.66 crore) over the last three years to implement 'Silk Samagra-2' components, according to government data.

