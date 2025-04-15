Swiss Road Safety Group Warns Of E-Scooter Dangers

Français fr E-trottinettes: nombreuses blessures à la tête dans des accidents Original Read more: E-trottinettes: nombreuses blessures à la tête dans des accident

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Accidents involving electric scooters often result in injuries to the head, face or upper body, the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention BFU has warned. Riders frequently go without helmets and alcohol is the most frequent cause of accidents. This content was published on April 15, 2025 - 15:24 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Between 2019 and 2023, 400 e-scooter riders were seriously injured and seven lost their lives, the BFU said on Tuesday. Three-quarters of accidents involved individuals.

Collisions were most often due to failure to give way. In almost half of these cases, the e-scooter rider did not respect Swiss right-of-way rules.

More than three-quarters (77%) of the victims of serious accidents were men. E-scooters are mainly used by young people and men, according to the BFU.

