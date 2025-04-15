Swiss Road Safety Group Warns Of E-Scooter Dangers
-
Français
fr
E-trottinettes: nombreuses blessures à la tête dans des accidents
Original
Read more: E-trottinettes: nombreuses blessures à la tête dans des accident
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Between 2019 and 2023, 400 e-scooter riders were seriously injured and seven lost their lives, the BFU said on Tuesday. Three-quarters of accidents involved individuals.
Collisions were most often due to failure to give way. In almost half of these cases, the e-scooter rider did not respect Swiss right-of-way rules.
More than three-quarters (77%) of the victims of serious accidents were men. E-scooters are mainly used by young people and men, according to the BFU.More More Around half of cyclists wear a helmet in Switzerland
This content was published on Sep 21, 2023 Some 52% of people in Switzerland wear a helmet when riding bicycles, electric bikes and scooters or electric scooters.Read more: Around half of cyclists wear a helmet in Switzerlan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment