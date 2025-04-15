Swiss Police Block Traveller Convoy On Motorway

Français fr Valais: la police cantonale barre la route à des gens du voyage Original Read more: Valais: la police cantonale barre la route à des gens du voyag

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 50 caravans belonging to members of a travelling community attempting to enter canton Valais in southern Switzerland without prior warning were blocked by police on the motorway to prevent their unauthorised entry. This content was published on April 15, 2025 - 16:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

At around 11:30am on Tuesday several dozen caravans with French number plates belonging to travellers were driving on the A9 motorway from canton Vaud towards Saint-Maurice, the Valais cantonal police reported.

From Villeneuve, the travellers refused the orders of the Vaud and Valais cantonal police to exit the motorway. Consequently, the police decided to block the convoy at Saint-Maurice.

Valais has only one official site for travellers, located in Martigny, and it is currently fully occupied.“We do not tolerate illegal settlements,” the Valais police said.

