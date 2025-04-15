Swiss Police Block Traveller Convoy On Motorway
-
Français
fr
Valais: la police cantonale barre la route à des gens du voyage
Original
Read more: Valais: la police cantonale barre la route à des gens du voyag
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
At around 11:30am on Tuesday several dozen caravans with French number plates belonging to travellers were driving on the A9 motorway from canton Vaud towards Saint-Maurice, the Valais cantonal police reported.
From Villeneuve, the travellers refused the orders of the Vaud and Valais cantonal police to exit the motorway. Consequently, the police decided to block the convoy at Saint-Maurice.
Valais has only one official site for travellers, located in Martigny, and it is currently fully occupied.“We do not tolerate illegal settlements,” the Valais police said.More More 'The spaces are often too crowded'
This content was published on Sep 23, 2019Read more: 'The spaces are often too crowded
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment