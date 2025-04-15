Mayor Irma Hernández Emphasizes That The Main Focus Should Be On Prevention Regarding Security In San Miguelito

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Violence and insecurity continue to be pressing issues in the San Miguelito district, where gang shootouts have recently been reported near schools. Mayor Irma Hernández addressed this situation in an interview with News Media, acknowledging the fear that district residents experience daily and detailing the actions her administration has taken to address this problem.“People in San Miguelito aren't living in peace; they're surviving in fear,” Hernández said. She emphasized that eliminating the perception of insecurity, especially in schools and community spaces, is a task that requires daily commitment.

One of the cases that has generated the greatest concern is that of the Torrijos Carter School, located in the troubled district of Belisario Frías, which has been classified as one of the most dangerous in the country. In response to the recent shootings, the mayor's office organized a meeting with district commanders of the National Police and, along with his team, participated in protests organized by parents. “We went to listen to the parents, to tell them they are not alone. There is a municipal police force that we want to continue strengthening,” said the mayor, who announced the addition of new motorcycles to increase police presence in the communities.

Three policemen stand beside their motorcycles in San Miguelito, Panama

In addition to security measures, Hernández emphasized that the primary focus must be on prevention, especially among young people, who are highly involved in criminal activities in the district. Therefore, the mayor's office is promoting sports, cultural, and academic training programs as an alternative to crime. “We're focusing our efforts on activities that create opportunities. We want our young people to see another option,” he added. Mayor Hernández also noted that inter-institutional cooperation has been key in the few months she has led the Municipality of San Miguelito, and that resources and permanently committed personnel are needed to serve the most vulnerable areas.

“There can be no excuses in San Miguelito. We need the bravest, the most courageous people here,” she emphasized. Hernández also acknowledged the historical neglect of areas like the Belisario Frías district, but expressed optimism regarding projects like the San Miguelito cable car, which she asserts will bring job opportunities and development to the communities most affected by violence. As part of its initiatives, the mayor's office has strengthened the district's video surveillance center, a tool already being used by security authorities to monitor criminal activity. Hernández called for a transformation of the district's reality:“If communities like Medellín, Colombia, have managed to emerge from violence and become tourist destinations, we can do it too. We just need commitment, determination, and real opportunities for our people.”