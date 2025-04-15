For Earth Day, Free Tree Event Helps Suffolk Residents Save On Energy Costs

PSEG Long Island and Suffolk County join forces for the popular Energy-Saving Trees giveaway

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day, PSEG Long Island and Suffolk County, in partnership with the PSEG Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation, will provide more than 230 customers in Suffolk County with a free tree through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The program showcases how planting the right trees in the right location can reduce utility bills and promote ongoing system reliability.

"Earth Day is a time for all of us to remember that we have a part to play in building a greener future," said David Lyons, PSEG Long Island's interim president and COO. "Strategically planting trees helps save up to 20% on a home's summer energy bills once the trees are fully grown, while also improving air quality and reducing storm water runoff for all residents across Long Island and the Rockaways."

The free energy-saving trees can be reserved at starting Monday, April 14, until all trees are claimed. The reserved trees will then be available for pick-up on Tuesday, April 22, at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge, from 9 AM – 12:30 PM. All reserved trees will be held until noon, when they will become available on a first come, first served basis.

"We continue to identify opportunities to make Suffolk County environmentally sustainable, and planting just one tree can make a difference," said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine. "We encourage our residents to take part in the PSEG Long Island Energy Saving Trees program and work collaboratively to embrace clean energy and innovative solutions to improve our region's air quality. Together we will continue to raise awareness and make a difference in Suffolk County."

"Trees add beauty to neighborhoods, help reduce energy consumption, filter pollutants that negatively affect community health and wellbeing, and provide places of respite, along with many other benefits," said Calvin Ledford, president of the PSEG Foundation. "The PSEG Foundation is proud to support the Energy-Saving Trees program, which will help provide more than 230 trees to the Suffolk County community. We are excited that our employees can volunteer to be part of this initiative distributing the trees and sharing energy efficiency information and help create a more environmentally sustainable ecosystem across Long Island and the Rockaways."

The Energy-Saving Trees online tool helps customers estimate the annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their homes or businesses. All customers who participate will receive one tree and are expected to care for and plant them in the location provided by the online tool, taking into account utility wires and obstructions. The types of trees offered include red maple, river birch, scarlet oak, flowering dogwood, eastern red cedar and sweetbay magnolia.

PSEG Long Island will also be on site at the H. Lee Dennison Building on April 22 to share information about energy saving and financial assistance programs. In addition, they will distribute reusable shopping bags and free LED lightbulbs to save customers money and energy, and to support the environment. Information, shopping bags and lightbulbs are available to all customers. The Energy-Saving Trees must be reserved ahead of time.

PSEG Long Island will host a similar event in Nassau County on Saturday, April 26. The free energy-saving trees can be reserved by Nassau County residents at starting Thursday, April 17, until all trees are claimed. Nassau residents' reserved trees will then be available for pick-up on April 26 at the PSEG Long Island Customer Service Center at 175 East Old Country Road in Hicksville, from 9 AM – 12:30 PM. All reserved trees will be held until noon, when they will become available on a first come, first served basis.

PSEG Long Island is also proud to be a sponsor of the RISE Earth Day event in the Rockaways on Saturday, May 3, where the company will be giving away 35 trees on a first-come, first-served basis. The event takes place from noon to 3 PM at 58-03 Rockaway Beach Blvd. in Far Rockaway.

In honor of Earth Day, PSEG Long Island is also offering free Google Nest smart thermostats to customers on its Online Marketplace through April 29.

Serving the community

PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting hundreds of local charity events each year through the company's Community Partnership Program. For more information on how PSEG Long Island supports the communities it serves, visit psegliny/inthecommunity/communitypartnership .

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG ), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

