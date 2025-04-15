BRANIFF AIRWAYS ANNOUNCES NEW PANAGRA TRAVEL POSTER OFFERING WITH STICK NO BILLS

Braniff International

One of the many new remastered Panagra posters from Braniff and Stick No Bills

New Panagra Poster

Braniff International, announces new Panagra travel poster line with renowned Stick No Bills of Barcelona, Spain

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dallas-based Braniff Airways , dba Braniff International, announces the reveal of its new Panagra travel poster line with renowned Stick No Bills of Barcelona, Spain. The new line of posters feature the designs from the South American airline, which have been fully remastered by Stick No Bills exclusively for Braniff according to Braniff Airways Chief Operating Officer Collin L. Ice.The new posters are available online at:Panagra, short for Pan American-Grace Airways, was born in 1929 from a partnership between Pan American World Airways and W. R. Grace & Company, with the bold mission of connecting North and South America by air. Known for its luxurious service and pioneering spirit, Panagra opened dazzling new travel routes across the Americas, whisking passengers to far-flung destinations like Peru, Chile and Argentina. For nearly four decades the carrier defined the golden age of travel. The fabled airline merged with Braniff Airways in 1967, becoming the largest US airline serving Latin America.ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail, historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store at that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores.Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies. The company operates and online travel booking site at , which offers significant travel discounts at many Braniff International hotel and destinations worldwide.ABOUT STICK NO BILLSStick No Bills was founded in Galle Fort, Sri Lanka, in 2011 by British entrepreneurs Philip James Baber and Meg Gage Williams to connect cultures and transcend borders by spearheading a renaissance in poster art.The legacy brands Stick No Bills works closely with are the custodians of a distinctive stylistic influence that perpetuates popular culture to this day, including the giants of the advent of jetset travel such as Pan American World Airways, Lufthansa, British Airways and Braniff International Airways. Building on a formula first conceived at the poster specialist's Asia Flagship Gallery in Galle Fort, Sri Lanka, Stick No Bills galleries around the world feature collections place-centric to their location. These regional headquarters now include the Middle East Flagship Gallery in Dubai (est. 2024), the Europe Flagship Gallery in Barcelona (est. 2024) and, test printing to perfection new works: the Stick No Bills Global Poster Gallery & Fine Art Printworks (est. 2021) at the Imprenta Nueva Balear in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, the oldest active printworks in the Western Mediterranean.For more information:Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261...214-233-6473

Jessica Martin

Braniff International Braniff Airways, Incorporated

+1 214-233-6473

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.