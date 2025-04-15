EQS-News: Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): Rating

Moody's affirms 'Baa1' rating of Amprion and changes outlook to negative

15.04.2025 / 12:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moody's affirms "Baa1" rating of Amprion and changes outlook to negative

As part of its annual review, the transmission system operator Amprion GmbH ("Amprion") has again received a solid "Baa1" investment grade rating from the international rating agency Moody's Ratings. At the same time, the outlook was changed to "negative".

In addition to this long-term rating, Moody's has affirmed the“Prime-2” short-term and commercial paper ratings.

According to the rating agency, this is largely due to the increasing investment volume and the related pressure on rating-relevant cash flow metrics.

Between 2025 and 2029, Amprion plans to invest around € 36.4 billion in the expansion and upgrade of the transmission grid in Germany. The investments are secured by regulation and pose a very low risk from an earnings perspective.

Peter Rüth, Chief Financial Officer of Amprion: "One focus of rating agencies is on investment volumes of German TSO ́s. Our increasing investment plan and, as a result, our growing financing requirements are in line with the legal mandate to expand and upgrade the transmission system while we are paving the way for a climate-neutral energy system in Germany. Amprion continues to be in the solid investment grade range, which is attractive for debt investors. It is our clear goal to maintain a solid investment grade rating in the future.“

The press release on the current rating is available on the Moody's Ratings homepage.

The Amprion Investor Relations Newsletter can be subscribed to via the following link .

Contact for investors and analysts:

Patrick Wang

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 231 5849-12297

E-Mail: ...

Amprion connects

Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000 kilometre-long extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. One third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our lines are the lifelines of society: they secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the grid stable and secure - and are paving the way for a climate-neutral energy system by expanding our grid. Around 3,100 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other locations help to keep the lights on. We also take on overarching tasks for the interconnected networks in Germany and Europe.



15.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Amprion GmbH Rober-Schumann-Straße 7 44263 Dortmund Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3JN9U5 Listed: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF) EQS News ID: 2118372

End of News EQS News Service