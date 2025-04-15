EQS-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Voltabox Completes Transformation: Acquisition of EKM Finalized – Portfolio Streamlined – Revenue Surge and Break-Even Expected in 2025

15.04.2025 / 14:49 CET/CEST

Voltabox Completes Transformation: Acquisition of EKM Finalized – Portfolio Streamlined – Revenue Surge and Break-Even Expected in 2025

Strategic realignment completed following the closing of the framework agreement and streamlining of the business portfolio

Forecast for 2025 adopted: Group revenue of between € 15 million and 20 million and positive earnings expected

Losses from photovoltaic business to be halted in the short term VoltaMobil business unit and financial investment in ForkOn GmbH successfully sold Paderborn, Germany, April 15, 2025 – Voltabox AG (DE000A2E4LE9) has completed key steps in its strategic realignment. With the closing of the framework agreement signed on February 10 and the acquisition of 99% of the shares in EKM Elektronik GmbH from Triathlon Holding GmbH and from Axxellon GmbH, the Group has laid the foundation for future growth. EKM is a highly specialized provider of electronic solutions and a manufacturer of electronic components used in stationary energy storage systems, traction batteries, life-sustaining medical technology, and industrial measurement and control systems. With this acquisition, Voltabox is strengthening its technological core competencies and positioning itself as an innovative electronics specialist for future-oriented markets. In parallel, and as previously announced, Voltabox successfully sold its VoltaMobil business unit – including all high-voltage battery system activities for industrial applications – to Triathlon Holding GmbH as part of an asset deal. The transaction includes all assets assigned to the business unit, such as products and utility models, customers, and employees. The transaction has already been closed. Voltabox expects a positive earnings contribution from the sale in the 2025 fiscal year. As part of its strategic portfolio streamlining, the Voltabox Management Board, in coordination with the Supervisory Board, also decided to restructure the VoltaStore business unit, which most recently represented the business with photovoltaic systems. Due to continued losses at its subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH and the challenging market environment, Voltabox no longer sees a viable long-term economic perspective for continuing its photovoltaic business. The Management Board has therefore taken steps to stop the negative earnings impact from the GreenCluster business in the short term, likely by the end of May. The stake in GreenCluster GmbH will remain part of the planned restructuring of the VoltaStore business unit. To this end, Voltabox recently acquired the remaining 20% of shares in GreenCluster GmbH. Another step in focusing on a sustainable and profitable business model was the sale of Voltabox's entire stake in ForkOn GmbH. Following a capital increase at ForkOn GmbH in December 2024, Voltabox's original stake of 9.45% was diluted to 4.5%. In view of the market value determined by the submission of the purchase offer, the financial asset was written down again in the 2024 fiscal year. Accordingly, the most recently recognized carrying amount is around € 96 thousand. Florian Seitz, CFO of Voltabox, emphasized:“With the divestments of our previously loss-making business units and the completion of the EKM acquisition, we have successfully completed the turnaround. Voltabox is ready for a new era. Our focus is now on precisely aligning our organizational structure and processes and efficiently integrating the new business units. At the same time, we are rapidly advancing our M&A growth strategy. This lays the foundation for stability and sustainably profitable growth.” Based on the comprehensive adjustments to the Group and business structure and the now clearly focused product portfolio in the electronics and battery systems segment, the Voltabox Management Board expects a significant increase in revenue and earnings for the 2025 fiscal year. This development is based on the proportionate consolidation of EKM Elektronik GmbH and the one-time positive effect from the sale of the discontinued VoltaMobil business. The forecast also takes into account the recognition of the investment in GreenCluster GmbH and the financial investment in ForkOn GmbH, which has since been sold, as discontinued operations. Given the pending integration, the forecast is provided as a range. After Voltabox generated consolidated revenues of € 5.6 million with an EBITDA of € -3.1 million in the 2024 fiscal year according to preliminary figures, the Group is targeting revenues of between € 15 million and € 20 million for the current financial year. Despite significant one-time restructuring costs, a positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of between € 1.5 million and € 2.5 million is expected, as well as earnings after tax (EAT) for the first time in the Company's history. The detailed forecast will be published in the annual report on April 30, 2025.

About Voltabox AG Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a technology-driven provider of complex electronic solutions. The company develops and manufactures electronic assemblies, components, and complete systems that are used primarily in the battery and energy storage industry, life-support medical technology, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT solutions, as well as in consumer electronics and audio and lighting technology.

