Indonesia To Increase US Imports To Ease Trade Surplus Ahead Of High-Level Talks

Indonesia is considering increasing its imports from the United States as part of a strategy to reduce its trade surplus during upcoming negotiations with Washington, according to Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

The Southeast Asian nation was among the hardest hit in Asia by Donald Trump's sweeping tariff measures, facing 32 percent tariffs that have created economic uncertainty across the region.

According to data from the US trade representative office, Washington's goods trade deficit with Jakarta reached USD 17.9 billion in 2024, representing a 5.4 percent increase from the previous year.

"Indonesia will purchase goods from America according to Indonesia's needs," Airlangga told reporters on Monday.

He had previously indicated that Jakarta would increase purchases of products such as liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas to narrow the trade gap with the economic powerhouse, which ranks among Indonesia's top trading partners.

Airlangga announced that he, along with other high-ranking Indonesian officials including foreign minister Sugiono and finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, will travel to Washington for meetings with their US counterparts scheduled from April 16 to 23.

The delegation plans to hold discussions with key members of Trump's administration, including treasury secretary Scott Bessent, commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, and secretary of state Marco Rubio.

"Indonesia is one of the countries that had the first opportunity to be invited to Washington," Airlangga noted.

Finance minister Sri Mulyani revealed last week that Indonesia plans to adjust import taxes on certain commodities from 2.5 percent to 0.5 percent, including mobile phones and laptops.

Additionally, other products such as US steel and medical equipment would benefit from reduced import duties ranging from zero to 5 percent, down from the previous 5-10 percent range.

