EUME Launches Limited-Edition Artist Collaboration On World Art Day

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Known for making bold moves, EUME is unveiling its most expressive collection yet. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration with some of the most boundary-breaking artists of our time, the brand is launching a limited-edition lineup where bags and accessories become wearable canvases. With 24 bags in total, these aren't just lifestyle products-they're collectible works of art that move with you and move you.

This World Art Day, EUME is turning movement into a masterpiece



At EUME, movement has never been about going from point A to B. It's emotional, cultural, and deeply personal. This philosophy comes alive in the new collection, shaped by artists who don't just create-they challenge, question, and redefine.



Each artist's unique voice adds a distinct layer to the collection. Some designs erupt with bold, expressive strokes that make a visual statement. Others draw you in with intricate detailing, rich with depth and storytelling. Some even play with sculptural, tactile elements-introducing a three-dimensional, avant-garde twist that transforms function into experience.



The collaborators are as diverse as they are daring. Chaitanya Dixit is a maestro of modern mythology, blending ancient narratives with contemporary relevance. Guncha Sharma (aka Gunchakoi) uses vibrant visuals to flip the script on traditional norms. Mooz , a graffiti and digital artist, stretches the limits of form and motion. Doodle Mopez reimagines the everyday through abstract interpretations. And Bhavna Jasra captures fleeting moments in sculptural form, giving them lasting texture and emotion.



Together with EUME, these artists are breaking boundaries-not just in art, but in fashion, function, and storytelling.



Every piece in the collection features high-definition prints that preserve every brushstroke and nuance, textured embossing that invites touch, and premium materials chosen for both form and function. These accessories are more than just beautiful-they're bold, meaningful, and made to last.



Naina Parekh, Founder, EUME said,“Art has the power to transform the everyday-and that's exactly what we set out to do with this collection. To celebrate World Art Day, we're unveiling a limited-edition series that merges the worlds of creative expression and travel. By turning our 100% aluminium luggage into bold, mobile canvases, we've created pieces that aren't just functional-they're statements, collectables, and stories in motion. Luggage is often seen as purely utilitarian, but with this initiative, we're giving it a new voice-one that speaks through bold visuals, intentional craftsmanship, and true individuality. You don't usually travel with art. But now, with these cases, you can travel as art.”



This World Art Day, EUME invites you to celebrate creativity in motion. Carry a piece that speaks for itself. One that reflects who you are, where you've been, and where you're headed. Because when art meets movement, the result is unforgettable.



