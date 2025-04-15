Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Continues To Boost Client Numbers, Using AI To Speed Innovation



Social media marketing innovator Thumzup Media is growing at a 243% CAGR as companies across the nation learn of its proprietary platform for effectively connecting retailers and social media users through influencers helping to promote products

Thumzup Media's AdTech platform is designed to help companies develop and manage social media campaigns, while making it easy for influencers to collect cash payments via Venmo or PayPal

Thumzup is speeding its coding and platform innovations through the use of artificial intelligence that makes it fast and simple to develop new programming without the need to employ large teams of code engineers Market analysts predict revenue generated by social media commerce will hit the trillion-dollar mark globally within the next three years

As the number of people using social media forums continues to grow, revenue is likewise increasing for products that social media influencers post about to the followers they have accumulated. Marketing innovator and brand booster Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) is providing infrastructure to the wild frontier of social media advertising while further democratizing the interaction between retailers and the influencers helping to get the word out about companies' products.

Thumzup has increased the number of clients purchasing its proprietary AdTech platform at a CAGR of 243% over the past year with expectations of crossing the 1,000-client threshold by mid-Q2.“Surpassing 800 advertisers (as of April 1) is a testament to the increasing adoption of our...

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TZUP are available in the company's newsroom at

