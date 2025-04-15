Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Is 'One To Watch'



Nutriband's AVERSA technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, like fentanyl, while keeping these drugs accessible to patients.

AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch.

The company has a broad and expanding intellectual property portfolio protecting AVERSA, with patents granted in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and China.

Nutriband closed an $8.4 million financing round in April 2024 to support commercial development of AVERSA Fentanyl, its abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal patch. In February 2025, the company formalized a long-term exclusive partnership with Kindeva Drug Delivery to support AVERSA Fentanyl's pathway to market.

Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) is engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch and includes aversive agents to prevent abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure to drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

