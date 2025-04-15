Investornewsbreaks Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Expands Tour Presence With Strategic Representative Appointments

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) , a technology-forward golf brand, has appointed Andy Harris and Jeff Opheim as new Tour representatives for the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and Korn Ferry Tour. Founder and CTO Aki Yorihiro will also serve as a Tour representative for the LPGA and PGA TOUR Champions, reinforcing Newton Golf's footprint across top-tier golf circuits. With a growing ambassador portfolio and over 30 professionals using its Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters, the company is focused on leveraging swing data and performance feedback to drive innovation and brand growth.

About Newton Golf

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf clubs that deliver unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced equipment that maximizes consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

