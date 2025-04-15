Veolia And Tampa Bay Water Bring Major Expansion To Regional Water Supply



Expansion project will increase regional water capacity by 12.5 million gallons a day to support regional growth and sustainable economic expansion Additional water supply builds on Veolia's 25-year relationship with Tampa Bay Water

TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2025 /3BL/ - Veolia North America, the leading environmental services company in the United States, has finalized an agreement with Tampa Bay Water (TBW) to lead the design, construction and operation of a major expansion of TBW's capacity to deliver high-quality drinking water to more than 2.5 million customers along the Gulf Coast of Florida. The project marks a new chapter in Veolia's nearly three-decade partnership with TBW, which has protected the region's environment and provided superior quality water for the region's booming population and thriving economy.

The $181 million expansion at TBW's Regional Surface Water Treatment Plant in Tampa will increase its daily production of drinking water by as much as 12.5 million gallons, and has been identified as a priority project for the group to meet the demands of future regional growth. Tampa Bay Water approved Veolia's proposal under a progressive design-build model, with both parties collaborating throughout the design process to ensure the final proposal meets the utility's financial, technical and environmental expectations.

“Veolia is proud of its long-standing role supporting Tampa Bay Water's transformative work to provide robust and reliable water supplies for a region that once was plagued by declining water tables and environmental risks,” said Karine Rougé, CEO of Municipal Water at Veolia North America. “Veolia's unique combination of technology, expertise and experience helps communities develop long-term water solutions, and our work with Tampa Bay Water shows how we build true partnerships with communities to help them, their residents and their environment.”

New construction continues productive partnership

Veolia North America, through a predecessor company, built the utility's existing infrastructure and has been providing drinking water services to the region since Tampa Bay Water was founded in 2000. Tampa Bay Water approved a five-year extension to its operating contract with Veolia in 2023, and both parties finalized their agreement to move forward on the expansion project in March.

The additional infrastructure planned for Tampa Bay Water's plant includes a fifth system of Veolia's ACTIFLO and ozone treatment processes, supplementing the four already in operation; additional filtration; enhancements to the treated water disinfection, storage and transmissions systems; and improvements to the filter backwash and solids handling systems.

The expanded system is expected to provide a sustainable capacity of 110 million gallons per day, and a maximum rated capacity of between 140 million and 150 million gallons a day. The expansion project exemplifies the goals of Veolia's global GreenUp strategy, which strives to lead the ecological transformation of the planet by accelerating water quality improvement, hazardous waste treatment and disposal, decarbonization and technological innovation.

ABOUT VEOLIA GROUP

Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.



ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia Group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent.



