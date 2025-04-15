Ancestry Publishes 2024 Annual Impact Report, Highlighting Corporate Commitments & Progress

MENAFN - 3BL) Ancestry, the global leader in family history, today published its 2024 Impact Report. The report demonstrates how Ancestry is focused on enhancing its products and leveraging its resources to create a positive impact on people, communities and our planet.

“From reducing our carbon emissions to expanding our global reach through innovation and meaningful community partnerships, our 2024 Impact Report highlights Ancestry's continued commitment to preserving the past and shaping a brighter future,” said Howard Hochhauser, President & CEO at Ancestry.“We are proud of the progress we've made and we remain focused on the work ahead to create more connected, resilient communities that will thrive for generations to come.”

The 2024 Impact Report highlights Ancestry's progress toward preserving the past and helping build a better future. In 2024, Ancestry:



Reduced carbon emissions by 8% across its scope 1, 2, and largest scope 3 contributors.

Added 24 new DNA ancestral regions and 63 ethnic groups to AncestryDNA to serve more customers globally.

Made available for free 1.1M culturally significant records at risk of being forgotten as part of the company's $3M pledge through 2025, including new Japanese Incarceration records and the Articles of Enslavement collection. Provided 13M+ students access to historical records through AncestryClassroom at no cost, surpassing the 2025 target.

To read the full report, view Ancestry's SASB metrics and UN Sustainable Development Goals, and learn more about the key initiatives within each impact area, visit .

About Ancestry

Ancestry, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 65 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 27 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Over the past 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

