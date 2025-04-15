Net Impact, PG&E Host Careers-Oriented Convening With A Vision To Decarbonize California



The organizations will convene professionals and students in downtown San Francisco for SF Climate Week, an event series focused on climate action and innovation. The event will feature senior leaders from PG&E, as well as professionals working across roles with EVs, energy, and decarbonization to discuss their career paths.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 /3BL/ - Net Impact, a global community of students and professionals, is proud to announce our upcoming event in partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) as part of SF Climate Week 2025, titled“Plugging into the Future: Decarbonizing California's Energy Grid”. Taking place on Thursday, April 24, in downtown San Francisco, this gathering will bring together senior leadership from PG&E, climate professionals from across the Bay Area, and the Bay Area Net Impact community of students and professionals. The event will also be virtually streamed to engage Net Impact's global audience.

As climate change accelerates, the urgency for innovative and impactful solutions has never been greater. Net Impact's SF Climate Week event will feature a dynamic lineup of expert speakers, interactive panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to inspire and empower attendees to take meaningful action in their communities and industries. The event will highlight collaborative approaches to achieve net-zero emissions, foster corporate sustainability, and enable electric vehicles to scale and help decarbonize California's energy grid.

“SF Climate Week is a crucial time to convene leaders and advocates who are driving real change,” said Karen Johns, CEO of Net Impact.“This event will not only showcase how a utility company can have a key role in decarbonizing a state's energy system, but it will provide attendees with much needed time and space to connect, compare notes and share resources to advance climate solutions in their own work.”

“We're proud to collaborate with Net Impact to foster an open and thoughtful discussion focused on new and creative ways we can help reduce carbon emissions and build resilience to the impacts of a changing climate,” said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer for PG&E Corporation.

Building on the success of its event at Climate Week NYC, Net Impact's participation in SF Climate Week reflects its ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable business practices, social responsibility, and climate solutions. By convening thought leaders and passionate individuals, this event aims to inspire collective action and drive forward solutions that make a difference.

Event Details:



Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 4:30-6:30 pm PT Location: Downtown San Francisco

For more information on Net Impact and its initiatives, please visit netimpact/sfclimateweek. Join the conversation on social media using #SFClimateWeek and #NetImpact.

About Net Impact

Net Impact, one of the largest and oldest global member organizations, engages over 50,000 students and professionals annually. With almost 300 chapters in over 40 countries, our members are focused on impactful careers across diverse industries including business, sustainability and social impact fields. Net Impact engages its global chapter community in experiential education-focused programming, convenings, civic and community engagement projects. Net Impact is committed to using business as a force for good and building the capacity of the next generation of workforce members. Visit .

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge and pge/news .

