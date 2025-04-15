Texas Association Of Builders Wins NAHB Grand Award For Outstanding Membership Efforts

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Home Builders announced that it has named Texas Association of Builders (TAB) as a Grand Award winner as part of the 2024 Annual Membership Awards.

Of all HBAs in its size category, Texas earned the highest state Member Retention Rate in 2024.

NAHB's Grand Awards honor local and state HBAs that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in membership growth and retention. These awards are given to the top association from each group size in several membership categories including numerical increase, percentage increase, annual retention rate and highest increase in Affiliate members.

Scott Norman, TAB CEO, says "Associations are always faced with the challenge of proving their value proposition to their membership. Texas Association of Builders works hard every day advocating for our members to try to build a better future for Texas housing."

The Texas Association of Builder's growth is attributed to multi-pronged membership recruitment and retention strategies across its 26 local Home Builder Association affiliates that include networking and professional development, philanthropy, workforce development initiatives, and engagement in legislative advocacy. Membership also includes valuable offerings such as contract packages, product rebates, and comprehensive insurance programs. All of these efforts have helped foster a strong sense of community and attract new members to the organization.

The 26 local Home Builders Associations affiliated with the Texas Association of Builders and the National Association of Home Builders can be found here .

Learn more about the National Association of Home Builders and the Grand Awards here .

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 26 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit .

FOR INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Sarah Venkatesh, Marketing & Communications Manager

(512) 476-6346 | [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Association of Builders

