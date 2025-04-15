Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Presents Keynote Lecture And Performs Live Surgery At Emirates Rhinology And Otology Conference In Dubai

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Rohrich, widely regarded as one of the foremost authorities in rhinoplasty, delivered a keynote lecture titled, "Developing Excellence and Consistency in Rhinoplasty." In his address, he emphasized the need for precision, long-term predictability, and a systematic approach to nasal surgery that balances functional restoration with aesthetic harmony.

"Rhinoplasty is the most complex operation in all of aesthetic plastic surgery," Dr. Rohrich explained. "It requires not only a deep anatomical understanding but also years of dedicated practice to achieve safe, predictable, and natural-looking results."

In addition to the keynote, Dr. Rohrich gave several specialized talks focused on the technical aspects and decision-making processes that define expert-level rhinoplasty. These included:



"The Role of Septal Extension Graft in Tip Shaping"



"The Role of Preservation Rhinoplasty"



"Component Dorsum Shaping Finesse"

"Preventing the Failed Rhinoplasty"

Through these presentations, Dr. Rohrich underscored the importance of customizing the surgical plan to each patient's anatomy and goals, while incorporating both structural and preservation-based techniques to optimize long-term outcomes.

"Preservation rhinoplasty has added a new dimension to how we approach the nasal dorsum," Dr. Rohrich noted. "When applied appropriately, it can minimize trauma, improve outcomes, and shorten recovery time. But like any technique, it must be selected judiciously and executed precisely."

A key highlight of Dr. Rohrich's participation was the demonstration of a live rhinoplasty surgery on a male patient in front of conference attendees. The case served as a practicum of Dr. Rohrich's precision, structural technique, and surgical finesse - all elements central to achieving safe and consistent rhinoplasty outcomes. Attendees were given a rare opportunity to observe in real time how these principles translate from planning to execution in the operating room by a renowned global expert in rhinoplasty.

Dr. Rohrich also led a guided anatomy lab session titled "Step-by-Step Rhinoplasty and Septoplasty." During this demonstration, he performed a rhinoplasty procedure on a cadaver, providing attendees with real-time insights into anatomical dissection, surgical planning, graft placement, and finesse maneuvers that distinguish expert-level surgery.

Dr. Rohrich's commitment to education and patient safety has earned him numerous accolades, including being named the top rhinoplasty surgeon in the United States by Newsweek for four consecutive years. He is also Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, one of the world's most recognized symposia dedicated to the advancement of rhinoplasty education.

"Events like this are essential," said Dr. Rohrich. "They allow surgeons to learn from one another, refine their techniques, and continue the pursuit of excellence. That's how we improve outcomes for our patients."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.



Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Founding Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery four years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published 1,000+ peer-reviewed articles and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (largest global society of plastic surgeons) and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich