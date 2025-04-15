Moehe Announces Job Vacancies At Public Schools For Citizens And Residents
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced job vacancies at administrative and academic positions in public schools via its social platforms.
Citizens can apply for these vacancies through the Kawader platform, which is the designated platform for Qatari citizens to apply for the Ministry's job vacancies.
For residents, the Tawtheef platform is the designated platform for residents to apply for the Ministry's vacancies.
