Amir Affirms Talks With Syrian President Serve The Interests Of Both Nations

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed that the talks with President of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Ahmed Al Sharaa covered a wide range of aspects of bilateral cooperation across various fields, emphasizing the shared commitment to strengthening and developing them.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir voiced his happiness with the visit of HE the President of the Syrian Arab Republic and their talks that covered a wide range of aspects of bilateral cooperation across various fields.

HH the Amir said that the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations are witnessing significant development and growth, thanks to the shared commitment to strengthening and developing them.

HH the Amir added that they are working together to elevate the relations to the desired level that serves the common interests of both countries, hoping that this will contribute to achieving the aspirations of the fraternal Syrian people for stability, prosperity, and development.