Hot Weather, Thunderstorms Expected In Qatar As 'Muakhar Star' Makes Ascent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Tonight marks the first night of the 'Muakhar star' as the Al-Sarayat season is poised to continue, according to the latest weather update by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

The star's ascent is expected to last for 13 days. During this period, moderate temperatures are expected at night, while afternoons are anticipated to be hot.

Chances of thunderstorms are also forecasted along with occasional hail and active dust winds.



The Al-Sarayat season is known for its dynamic and unpredictable atmospheric conditions which typically begin in late March and continue until mid-May.

Dusty weather currently blankets several parts of the country due to strong winds, resulting in poor visibility and prompting warnings from several government bodies.

According to weather expert Abdullah Al-Haddad , in conversation with Qatar Television, the sandstorm originated from the northern Gulf region at dawn today, April 15.